The Jurupa Hills High School football players turned in a great performance on March 20 in the opening game of their most unusual season ever.
Playing on the first day of spring, instead of following a traditional autumn schedule due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Spartans crushed Moreno Valley, 35-0.
The CIF Southern Section announced last month that football competition could finally resume, under certain circumstances, because the number of COVID-19 cases had decreased dramatically.
The Jurupa Hills team, which went 11-2 and tied for the league championship in 2019, was eager to get a chance to take the field once again. Very few fans were in attendance at Moreno Valley, but the game was streamed live on YouTube so that many people could watch it from their homes.
Trayton Cooper provided a big spark by returning the opening kickoff 70 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown, and the Spartans dominated the rest of the way.
Senior quarterback Patrick Ragan completed 11 of 16 passes for 116 yards and 3 touchdowns, and he also rushed 5 times for 39 yards.
Sophomore Bryan Calderon rushed 10 times for 94 yards and a touchdown and also caught 4 passes for 49 yards and a TD.
Cooper gained 39 yards in 7 rushing attempts and hauled in a 9-yard pass. William English picked up 13 yards in 3 rushes.
Antonio Mayes had 2 receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown, Stacy Bey had 2 catches for 18 yards and a TD, Jordan Napier caught a 12-yard pass, and Carlos Calvillo had a 1-yard reception.
Jadyn Lopez kicked 5 straight extra points.
The Jurupa Hills defense did a terrific job, led by Calvillo, who made 4 solo tackles and 1 assist. Darius Auberry had 3 tackles and 2 assists, Bey had 2 tackles and 4 assists, Aaron Muniz had 2 tackles and 3 assists, English had 2 tackles and 2 assists, Johnny Ramirez had 1 tackle and 5 assists, Steven Serna had 1 tackle and 2 assists, Napier had 1 tackle and 2 assists, and Mayes added 2 assists.
