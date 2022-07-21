Fontana resident Marcus Johnson, a graduate of Etiwanda High School who has been a pitcher at Duke University, was chosen by the Miami Marlins in the Major League Baseball draft on July 18.
Johnson was selected in the fourth round and was the 112th pick overall.
Johnson saw action in 13 games with 12 starts during his junior season in 2022. He struck out 76 batters in 69 innings and finished with a 5.61 ERA.
He ranked ninth in the ACC in innings per game (5.31) and ranked eighth in the conference in strikeouts per game (9.91).
He was a team captain for the Blue Devils this year and sat on the team's leadership council in 2021.
Last year as a sophomore, he was a closer for Duke and posted a 3.05 ERA, seven saves, a 5-3 record in a team-high 30 appearances, and the ACC's fourth-best opponent average of .196 while helping lead the team to the ACC title and a berth in the Super Regionals.
"I am absolutely thrilled for Marcus," said Duke coach Chris Pollard in a statement on the team’s website. "It has been so much fun to watch him grow during his time at Duke. He has a comprehensive understanding of how to blend work ethic, process, competitive fight, and leadership. I have no doubt he will have a very long and successful professional career.”
Johnson graduated from Etiwanda in 2019 after compiling a 5-3 record and a 3.33 ERA in his senior year with the Eagles.
