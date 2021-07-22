Former Etiwanda High School star Delaney Spaulding is living the dream as a member of the United States softball team at the Tokyo Olympics.
Spaulding and her U.S. teammates opened their gold medal quest with two victories to begin the Olympic competition this week.
The U.S. is one of six countries participating in the round-robin tournament, which will continue until July 27. In the opening rounds, Team USA used great pitching to obtain a 2-0 victory over Italy on July 20 and a 1-0 win over Canada on July 21.
The next games will be on Saturday, July 24 against Mexico and Australia.
Spaulding, a 26-year-old infielder, earned a spot on the Olympic roster after helping lead the U.S. team to the WBSC world championship in 2018. Previously, she received All-American honors at UCLA.
Last year, when the 2020 Olympics were originally scheduled to be held, she would have been unable to compete because of a torn ACL. However, she has now recovered from that injury and has become fully prepared for the Olympics, which were delayed one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think I really came out on top and learned who I was as a person and how to get through such a tough time," she said on Twitter.
Softball had been dropped as an Olympic sport after the 2008 Games, but has now been reinstated for 2021.
