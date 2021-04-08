Kyle Isbel, who was born in Fontana and graduated from Etiwanda High School in 2015, made quite an impression in his Major League Baseball debut on April 1.
Isbel, a 24-year-old rookie, was given a chance to be the starter in right field for the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day, and he responded by going 3-for-5 and driving in two runs in a 14-10 victory over the Texas Rangers.
"Dreams come true!" Isbel said on Twitter.
In his first plate appearance in the first inning, Isbel singled and picked up an RBI.
Isbel performed well during spring training in order to earn a spot in the starting lineup.
“He’s a good hitter,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny told mlb.com in March. “He figures out how to put a good approach together. He hasn’t looked overmatched at all, put together some great at-bats overall.”
After his years as a strong hitter at Etiwanda, Isbel played college baseball at UNLV before being chosen by the Royals in the third round of the 2018 draft.
