Former Etiwanda High School softball star Delaney Spaulding had been eagerly awaiting her chance to play in the Olympic Games this summer. However, the fulfillment of her dream has now been delayed.
The International Olympic Committee announced on March 24 that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Games must be "rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021," according to a statement issued by Olympic officials.
Spaulding had earned a spot on the 15-player United States softball team's roster after performing well in world championship competition in recent years.
She took the postponement in stride.
"We are a resilient group. This is just a hiccup in our journey. We will be ready to go for #Tokyo2021," she said on Twitter.
Spaulding, an infielder, is a 2017 graduate of UCLA, where she was an NFCA Second-Team All-American.
