Alec Anderson, a Fontana resident who played football at Etiwanda High School, went on to become a highly effective offensive lineman at UCLA.
However, Anderson decided to forego his senior year with the Bruins and instead made himself available in the NFL Draft in April.
He went undrafted, but the Buffalo Bills gave him an opportunity to show his worth, and although he did not make the team’s opening-day roster, he is a member of the practice squad as the 2022 season gets set to begin.
While at UCLA, he was a starter at offensive tackle throughout his sophomore and junior years. His blocking helped the Bruins average more than 200 yards per game on the ground during both of those seasons.
----- IN OTHER NFL NEWS:
• Another former Etiwanda standout, Marvin Jones Jr., is in his second season as a starting wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his NFL career, the 32-year-old Jones has caught 496 passes for 6,857 yards and 55 touchdowns.
• A Summit High School graduate, Jamaal Williams, is a backup running back for the Detroit Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.