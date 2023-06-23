Jaylen Clark, a former Etiwanda High School basketball star who went on to play well at UCLA, was chosen by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Draft on June 22.
Clark, a guard who was considered one of the top defensive players in the nation this past year, was the 53rd overall pick.
Clark played in 30 games, making 29 starts, to help UCLA win the Pac-12 Conference championship during the regular season.
He averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and a Pac-12-leading 2.6 steals per game.
Clark was honored as the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year and was recognized as the NABC Defensive Player of the Year.
He missed the Bruins’ final six games due to a lower right leg injury sustained during a game against Arizona on March 4.
