Former Etiwanda High School basketball star Kessler Edwards is having a fine season at Pepperdine University, and in the process, he is impressing some analysts who believe he could eventually go on to play well in the NBA.
Edwards, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, is leading Pepperdine in scoring (17.4 points per game) and rebounding (6.8 per game), and also has a team-high 19 blocked shots this season.
Edwards is considered a possible NBA prospect because he has a good combination of size and outside shooting ability. He is shooting .478 from the field and .372 from three-point range this season, and also has a .831 free throw percentage.
His best game came on Jan. 21 against Pacific, when he scored a career-high 37 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in Pepperdine's 85-68 victory. He sank 6 of 9 three-point attempts in that contest.
Pepperdine has an 8-8 record this season following a 91-70 win over Portland on Feb. 6.
Edwards earned All-WCC second team honors as a sophomore last year. He led the WCC in blocked shots (1.9) and finished 13th in scoring (13.8) and fourth in both rebounding (7.5) and free throw percentage (75.4 percent).
Edwards graduated from Etiwanda in 2018 after being named the Baseline League MVP. He averaged 21.3 points and 7.3 rebounds as a senior and led the Eagles to a 30-4 record and to the Southern California Open Division regional final.
