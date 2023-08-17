The Yucaipa High School baseball program has hired Fontana High School grad and former professional pitcher Kris Stevens as its pitching coach.
Stevens is a Yucaipa resident. His son, Cody, played at Yucaipa High.
The former Steeler star was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft in 1996. He pitched for six years in the pros before retiring from pro ball.
“I knew he lived in Yucaipa and his son played here and I think he’ll be a great pitching coach,” Yucaipa coach Ralph Grajeda said.
Stevens threw heat and had a wicked curve in his Fontana days. But a torn labrum derailed his big-league dreams.
“I spent some good years playing, though, with no regrets,” Stevens said. “Everything happens for a reason.”
Away from the field, Stevens has worked for the Fontana Unified School District as a district safety and security coordinator. Unarmed, he once nabbed a would-be burglar on a Fontana campus.
Regarding joining the T-Birds, Stevens said, “I feel good. I’ve been doing private lessons for years and felt it was time to give more knowledge back. Yucaipa is where I live, my son graduated from there and I’ve known that program for years. It was time.”
Cody Stevens graduated from San Diego State and is in his last year of law school at the University of San Diego.
