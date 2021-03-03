Former Fontana A.B. Miller High School baseball star Jesse Chavez is returning to Southern California as a pitcher with the Los Angeles Angels.
Chavez signed a minor league deal on Feb. 26 and was invited to participate in spring training with the Angels.
During his lengthy career, the 37-year-old Chavez has pitched for several Major League Baseball teams, including the Angels in 2017. The past two years, he was with the Texas Rangers.
Chavez, a right-hander, has primarily been a reliever, but some teams have also utilized him as a starter. He has a 41-58 record and a 4.52 ERA, striking out 832 batters in 933 innings.
He is the most successful professional baseball pitcher to ever attend high school in Fontana.
