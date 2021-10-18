Prior to the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season, former Fontana A.B. Miller High School pitcher Jesse Chavez was signed to a minor league contract by the Los Angeles Angels.
However, the Angels released him in April, and later he was picked up by the Atlanta Braves, which turned out to be a positive move for the Braves.
Chavez has pitched well in a limited role for Atlanta this year, and now he is hoping that the Braves can conquer the Los Angeles Dodgers and reach the World Series.
On Oct. 17, he pitched briefly against the Dodgers (one of his former teams), entering the game in the fourth inning and retiring the side in order. Atlanta later went on to win, 5-4, to take a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.
During the regular season, Chavez compiled a 3-2 record and a 2.14 ERA. He struck out 36 batters in 33 innings.
This has been one of the best seasons Chavez has experienced in recent years. The 38-year-old right-hander has been a member of numerous teams in his career, including a stint with the Dodgers in 2016.
The Braves may continue to use him as a reliever during the rest of the series against L.A. He is returning to his "home town" area of Southern California as the Braves play at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 19, 20, and 21 (if necessary).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.