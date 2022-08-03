Major League Baseball pitcher Jesse Chavez, a former Fontana A.B. Miller High School star, is returning to his native Southern California -- again.
Chavez was traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 2, marking the second time in his career he had been on the Angels' roster.
Chavez had a fine season in 2021, pitching well in relief to help the Braves win the World Series.
Then the 38-year-old Chavez left the Braves and was picked up by the Chicago Cubs during the off-season, but he was traded back to Atlanta in April.
Chavez was pitching well once again, compiling a 2.11 ERA in 31 appearances with Atlanta. But the Braves sent him and Tucker Davidson to the Angels in exchange for Raisel Iglesias on the trade deadline.
According to mlb.com, Chavez has now become the most traded player in baseball history, having been traded 10 times.
Chavez, who was first selected by Texas in the 2002 draft, played for the Angels in 2017. He also was briefly a member of the L.A. Dodgers in 2016.
