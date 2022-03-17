Last year, Jesse Chavez was a member of the Atlanta Braves team which won the World Series. This year, he is hoping to obtain another championship — this time with the Chicago Cubs.
Chavez, a former Fontana A.B. Miller High School pitcher, signed a minor league contract with the Cubs on March 13.
Chavez has a chance to attend the Cubs’ Major League camp and try out for a spot on the team’s Opening Day roster.
The 38-year-old Chavez has played for nine teams during his 14 years in the Major Leagues, including a productive stint with the Cubs in 2018.
In 2021, he had one of his best seasons ever, compiling a 2.14 ERA in 30 games as a reliever for the Braves. He pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the playoffs.
Jesse Chavez, a former Fontana A.B. Miller star, is pictured wearing a Chicago Cubs uniform in 2018. He played for the Atlanta Braves last year and has now signed a contract with the Cubs again.
