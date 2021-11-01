Jesse Chavez, a former Fontana A.B. Miller High School star, pitched briefly for the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the World Series on Oct. 31.
Chavez pitched one and two-thirds innings of relief, allowing two hits and one walk, and left in the fourth inning with the Braves leading 5-4.
However, the Houston Astros then rallied to take a 9-5 win.
Atlanta still leads the series, 3 games to 2, and Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2 in Houston.
Chavez, who also pitched briefly in the Braves’ Game 2 loss, is the first pitcher from a Fontana school to ever play in a World Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.