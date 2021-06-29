There is a possibility that high jumper Rachel McCoy, a Fontana A.B. Miller High School graduate, may get the opportunity of a lifetime -- a trip to the Olympics in Tokyo in July.
U.S. Olympic officials will soon decide whether McCoy will qualify for the 2021 Olympics even though she did not place high enough in the final standings of the high jump at the recently-completed U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. to make the team. The top three are awarded places on the team provided they meet the qualifying standard.
McCoy cleared 6 feet, 4 inches at the trials to clinch fourth place. Vashti Cunningham, the daughter of former NFL quarterback Randall Cuningham, won with a height of 6-5, the Olympic standard.
Inka McPheron took second place with a leap of 6-4. Nicole Green also cleared 6-4.
Because McPherson cleared 6-4 on her first attempt at the height, she was awarded second place. Greene cleared 6-4 on her second attempt, meaning she got third.
McCoy soared over 6-4 on her third attempt, good for fourth place. McCoy was in good position going into the 6-4 attempt with no misses, a factor that counts in tiebreaks. All three runners failed on three attempts at 6-5.
However, McCoy cleared 6-5 earlier in the season, meaning she has met the Olympic standard. Competing in the Games requires an athlete not only to make their nation's team but also to meet the Olympic standard.
According to USA Track and Field, McCoy, who was eighth at the 2016 Trials, is still expected to make the American roster to compete in Tokyo since she had already achieved the Olympic standard of 6-5 (1.96m). McPherson and Greene were both still in search of the mark before the June 29 deadline.
McCoy equalled her lifetime best height of 6-4 the USATF Throws Festival in Tucson, Arizona in May 2021 and within a week had surpassed it and made the Olympic qualifying standard of (6-5) 1.96 at the USATF Invitational event at the Prairie View A&M University on May 26. In June she was ranked 19th in the world.
McCoy won two CIF State high jump titles, in 2011 and 2013, before graduating from Miller in 2013.
