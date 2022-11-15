Chuck Carr, a former Fontana High School baseball star who went on to play eight seasons in the Major Leagues, died on Nov. 12. He was 55.
Carr, a center fielder, was the National League's stolen base leader with 58 during the 1993 season with the expansion Florida Marlins.
The Marlins posted a statement which said: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Carr. One of the original Florida Marlins, Chuck quickly engrained himself as a fan favorite as he was often seen making amazing catches in the outfield or speeding around the bases."
His family members said on social media that he had been undergoing health problems recently.
In high school, Carr helped lead the Steelers to the CIF championship game in his senior year of 1986. He was then chosen by the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth round of the amateur draft and eventually went on to become one of the most successful baseball players to ever attend Fohi.
He made his Major League debut with the New York Mets in 1990 and later played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers, and Houston Astros in addition to the Marlins.
Overall in his career, he batted .254 with 435 hits, 254 runs, and 123 runs batted in.
While he was in Florida, Carr was called the best center fielder in the game by Marlins Manager Rene Lachemann. “There is nobody who covers more ground than Chuck Carr,” Lachemann said. “Nobody I’ve seen.”
"Throughout his career, Carr was active in stay-in-school and anti-drug programs aimed at children," said Rory Costello, a writer for the Society for American Baseball Research. "His desire to help others was also visible as he played ball off and on overseas and in independent leagues through 2003. He later became a minor-league coach."
