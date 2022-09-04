Former Kaiser High School football star Tyler Allgeier has made the opening-day roster of the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.
Allgeier, who was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft last April, is one of the team's four running backs.
He previously was a standout at BYU, where he totaled 2,899 yards on 452 carries with 36 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry in his career. He also added 46 catches for 437 yards and one touchdown.
A former walk-on, Allgeier redshirted in 2018 and then spent time as a two-way player in 2019, playing both running back and linebacker.
The 5-foot-10, 224-pounder was a second-team All-American in 2021 after he set a single-season school record with 1,601 rushing yards. He led the FBS with 23 rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.8 yards per carry.
