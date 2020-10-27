BYU's football team is undefeated at 6-0 so far in 2020, and Tyler Allgeier, a former Kaiser High School star, is one of the reasons why the Cougars have been so successful.
Allgeier, a sophomore running back, is the team's leading ballcarrier after the first six games, helping BYU achieve a No. 10 ranking in the Coaches poll and a No. 11 ranking in the AP poll this week.
Allgeier started out as a defensive player at BYU, but he moved over to the offensive side when other running backs were unavailable.
He has made the most of his opportunity, rushing for 492 yards in 75 carries (a 6.6 per-carry average) and scoring six touchdowns. He also has caught 9 passes for 98 yards as part of the Cougars' explosive offense.
"I'm living my dream. Just getting a scholarship was a dream," he told Deseret News. "So now I might as well go for the bachelor’s degree and aim high, go for the NFL. That’s the new dream right now, just make my family proud.”
Allgeier has been in the starting lineup the past three games. His most productive outing came when he rushed for 132 yards in a 55-3 rout of Navy in the season opener. His next challenge will come on Saturday, Oct. 31 against Western Kentucky.
“Tyler is awesome," BYU running back coach Harvey Unga told Deseret News. "The fun part is he has a high ceiling right now. I don’t know if he realizes the potential he has, and that’s the fun part for me, helping him to realize that and hopefully reach that potential.”
Allgeier graduated from Kaiser in 2018 after establishing himself as one of the Cats' all-time best runners. He gained 2,470 yards in his senior season.
