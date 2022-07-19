It’s been quite a year for Ignacio Alvarez.
The former Kaiser High School baseball star helped lead Riverside City College to the state’s junior college championship and was named a 2022 All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association as a freshman.
And then came the biggest achievement of all: He was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the Major League Baseball draft on July 18.
“It’s a dream come true,” Alvarez said on the RCC athletics website. “I have been working my whole life for this moment and to hear my name called is a blessing.”
Alvarez, a power-hitting third baseman, is the second-highest player to be drafted in RCC’s baseball history. Another former RCC star, pitcher Jesse Chavez (a Fontana A.B. Miller High School graduate) is currently a pitcher for the World Champion Atlanta team.
Alvarez was chosen by the Braves in the fifth round and was the 155th overall pick.
During the 2022 season at RCC, Alvarez batted .370 with 68 hits, 57 runs, and 44 runs batted in. He smashed 5 home runs, 4 triples, and 16 doubles while achieving a .582 slugging percentage and .494 on-base percentage.
He reached safely in 15 of the last 16 games of the year, helping the Tigers obtain a 36-12 overall record.
In the California Community College Athletic Association championship game on May 30, RCC rallied for five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 10-8 win over Folsom Lake. Alvarez had one hit and one walk in that game, and Matthew Bardowell, an Etiwanda High School graduate, went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, and single.
“It's a great way to go out knowing that I will not be returning to RCC," Alvarez said. "It is bittersweet. I left a champion and to think that my name may be displayed on the right field wall one day is amazing."
Alvarez graduated from Kaiser in 2021 after sparking the Cats to the Sunkist League title. He batted .451 and led the team in RBI (27), doubles (7), triples (3), and home runs (3).
“Ignacio is a great kid who deserves every bit of what he’s gotten,” said Kaiser coach Mike Spinuzzi.
