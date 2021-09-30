Tyler Allgeier, a former Kaiser High School star, has been one of the offensive standouts for the BYU college football team, which has surged to a 4-0 record during the 2021 season.
The sophomore running back has gained 346 yards in 80 carries and has scored 4 touchdowns to lead the team.
However, it was a remarkable defensive play by Allgeier that has helped make him an Internet sensation.
In a game against Arizona State on Sept. 18, BYU was holding on to a 21-17 lead in the second half and was driving to the ASU 29-yard line.
A short pass by the quarterback was intercepted by ASU’s Merlin Robertson, who dashed down the sideline for what looked like a certain touchdown.
But Allgeier, who has also played linebacker briefly in addition to running back, was not going to let that happen.
He sprinted after Robertson and at the 20-yard line leaped in the air and punched the ball out of the ASU player’s hand. BYU recovered the fumble at the 15, preserving the lead, and went on to win, 27-17.
“Honestly, it was like a 50-50 — just jump in the air and try to strip the ball out,” Allgeier told a television interviewer after the game.
Some of BYU’s fans have been calling it one of the greatest plays in the team’s history.
BYU is ranked No. 13 in the nation after a 35-27 win over South Florida on Sept. 25. Allgeier ran for 81 yards in 15 carries and scored a pair of TDs.
During the 2020 season, Allgeier rushed for 1,130 yards (the eighth-highest total in college football that year) and cashed in 13 touchdowns.
While at Kaiser, he was one of the top ground gainers in the school’s history.
