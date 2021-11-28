Former Kaiser High School football star Tyler Allgeier helped BYU achieve a 35-31 victory over USC on Nov. 27.
Allgeier rushed for 111 yards on 21 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns. He also caught 5 passes for 35 yards.
He came through with several key runs to spark the victors, although he tired in the fourth quarter and was on the sidelines when BYU pushed across the winning TD.
This was the sixth 100-yard game this year and the 12th of his career.
Allgeier, a sophomore, is the sixth-leading rusher in the NCAA with 1,409 yards in 249 carries and 20 touchdowns this season.
BYU improved to 10-2 and went 5-0 against teams from the Pac-12.
