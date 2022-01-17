Former Summit High School star Donte Deayon was a member of the Los Angeles Rams' defensive unit which turned in a great performance against Arizona in the NFC Wild Card game on Jan. 17.
Deayon, a cornerback, made 2 solo tackles and also knocked down a pass for the Rams, who rolled to a 34-11 victory.
Deayon has been receiving much playing time this season after earning a spot on the L.A. roster. During the regular season, he appeared in 10 games and compiled 20 solo tackles and 5 assisted tackles.
The Rams will hit the road to play Tampa Bay in their next playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 23.
