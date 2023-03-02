Donte Deayon, a Summit High School graduate who was a member of the Los Angeles Rams team which won the Super Bowl in January of 2022, has announced that he is retiring from football at the age of 29.
Deayon, a cornerback, was a member of the Rams for three years (2019-2021) and previously played three years with the New York Giants. He was a free agent in the fall of 2022.
Including the playoffs, Deayon played 16 total games in his career in Los Angeles, recording three pass breakups and 34 tackles.
“Only God could write what’s destined for me,” Deayon said in a Twitter post on March 2. “Thank you everyone, it truly has been a blessing playing football, a game I love, for 20 years! Six professional years! Thank you God. Happy retirement to me.”
Deayon wrote a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to inform him of the decision.
“It has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have played at the highest level of professional football,” Deayon said in the letter.
“One of the highlights of my career was winning the Super Bowl LVI. It was an unforgettable experience, and I am proud to have been a part of a team that achieved such a significant milestone. The support and guidance from the league, along with the support of my fellow teammates, coaches, and fans, were instrumental in making that dream a reality.”
Deayon created a nonprofit organization, GoodEatz, and also gave out prizes from Baker's Drive Thru at high school games last year.
He was an All-CIF star on the 2011 Summit CIF championship team before going on to have a successful college career at Boise State University.
