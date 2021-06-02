Stephen Carr, a former All-CIF running back at Summit High School who had been attending USC, has now transferred to Indiana to play football during the upcoming 2021 season.
Carr will be joining the Hoosiers for his senior year after having limited success with the Trojans.
In his years at USC, he rushed for 1,329 yards on 264 carries (a 5.0 average) and scored 12 touchdowns in 35 games, including six starts.
He also was adept as a pass receiver, making 57 receptions for 421 yards and one TD, and he returned 15 kickoffs for 321 yards, a 21.4 average.
However, he was hampered multiple times by injuries.
“Stephen brings experience, explosion, and play-making ability to our offense,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in a news release. "Stephen’s character fits perfectly with what we have built within our program.”
Carr helped lead Summit to league championships in 2015 and 2016 and was rated one of the top prep running backs in the nation at that time.
