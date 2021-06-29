Summit High School graduate Khallifah Rosser attained an Olympic qualifying time and a season best, but he came up short in his bid to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team going to Tokyo in the track and field competition.
Rosser was timed in 48.81 seconds, good for fifth place in the 400-meter hurdle finals on June 26 at the Olympic Trials, which were held in scorching 100 degree weather in Eugene, Ore.
Rosser's time surpassed the qualifying standard of 48.90. However, Rosser was two places short of third, which would have put him on the plane for Tokyo.
Rai Benjamin, a gold medal contender, won the 400 hurdles with a time of 46.83, more than a second ahead of Kenny Selmon at 48.08. David Kendziera was third in 48.38 and Aldrich Bailey was fourth in 48.55.
Benjamin was .05 of a second off the world record set at the 1992 by Olympics by Kevin Young.
The 6-foot-3 Rosser had the slowest reaction time out of the starting blocks of all eight runners in the final. He ran in lane 8, which made the race even more difficult with his slow start. He had only one runner outside of him to help gauge his pace. Rosser had a reaction time .35 of a second slower than Benjamin's. Rosser moved past the runner in the outside lane on the back stretch.
Rosser seemed to be in third place coming off the final turn into the home stretch, but he was passed by Kendziera and Bailey before the finish line.
Rosser reached the final by taking fourth place in his semifinal in 49.05.
Rosser was a state champion in track at Chaffey College before moving on to Cal State Los Angeles, where he achieved numerous high honors.
He set a new program record of 48.65 in the 400 hurdles and finished third at the 2018 USA Track and Field Championships. In his collegiate career, he earned three All-America and nine All-West Region awards and also won a total of six CCAA championships.
According to Cal State L.A., he is the son of Fredrick Rosser and Vonda Muhammad. He majored in liberal arts and Pan African studies.
He competed in the 2016 Olympic Trials and won his first-round heat and advanced to the semifinals, but then he narrowly missed a spot in the finals.
He won gold medals at the North American Central American Caribbean Under-23 Championships in the 400 hurdles and 4x400 relay shortly after the Olympic Trials.
He said competing in the 2016 Olympic Trials was his most exciting experience in sports before 2019. He said: “Life is a game of chess; make your best move.”
