Two former Summit High School players, Sofia Gonzalez and Kaitlynn LaFleur, were instrumental in helping the San Bernardino Valley College softball team achieve success during the 2023 season.
For the first time since 2015, the Wolverines finished with a winning record (20-17) and were in position on the final day of the season to win the Inland Empire Athletic Conference championship before finishing a game behind Chaffey in the standings.
Gonzalez, a sophomore, was named the conference pitcher of the year in voting by coaches. She compiled a school record 126 strikeouts in the regular season, bringing her career total to 216, also a school record. Overall, she posted a record of 13-9, but was 9-2 in conference play with an ERA of 1.66 against IEAC opponents.
Joining Gonzalez on the IEAC First Team was LaFleur, a freshman. She posted a .425 batting average, .427 on base percentage and .529 slugging percentage, including a blistering .511/.500/.644 in IEAC play. The outfielder was also a threat on the basepaths, swiping 16 bases in 18 attempts.
Three SBVC players were chosen for the second team: third baseman Hannah Guilfoos (a graduate of Carter High School), outfielder Aubrey Slider (Beaumont), and second baseman Tara Walker (Notre Vista).
Second baseman Monique Davila (Fontana) earned honorable mention honors. Davila was one of the three players tied with 34 hits.
