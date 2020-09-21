Two NFL players with Fontana connections faced off in the second game of the season on Sept. 20.
Jamaal Williams, a Summit High School graduate, is a backup running back for the Green Bay Packers, who posted a 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions to raise their record to 2-0.
Williams rushed 8 times for 63 yards for Green Bay and also ran for a two-point conversion.
Meanwhile, Marvin Jones Jr., who grew up in Fontana and played football at Etiwanda High School, is a starting wide receiver for the Lions (0-2).
Jones caught 4 passes for 23 yards in the game, and his 4-yard reception from Matthew Stafford put Detroit ahead, 14-3, in the first quarter.
But Green Bay rallied to go ahead at halftime, 17-14, and then expanded the margin to 34-14 in the third quarter.
Williams is in his fourth season with the Packers, while Jones is in his fifth season with the Lions after playing three years in Cincinnati.
