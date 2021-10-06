Stephen Carr, a former Summit High School football star, has had some productive games as a running back for Indiana University.
Carr, who transferred from USC to Indiana for his senior year, helped lead Indiana to a 33-31 win over Western Kentucky on Sept. 25. He gained 109 yards in 25 carries and scored 2 touchdowns, and he also caught 2 passes for 16 yards in that game.
Indiana had high hopes for this season, but the team has struggled with a 2-3 record. All three losses have come against undefeated, highly-ranked teams — Iowa, Cincinnati, and Penn State.
Earlier in the season, Indiana smashed Idaho, 56-14, as Carr rushed for 118 yards in 22 carries.
