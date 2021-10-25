Oct. 24 was a big day for former Summit High School football star Donte Deayon, who had a chance to play for the Los Angeles Rams in their 28-19 win over the Detroit Lions.
Making it even more special was the fact that Deayon, a cornerback, was going up against his former teammate at Summit, Jamaal Williams, who is a running back for the Lions.
Deayon had been on the Rams’ practice squad before being brought up to the L.A. roster, and he made three solo tackles during Sunday’s game.
Williams rushed 12 times for 57 yards on the Detroit side.
Deayon and Williams were both standouts on the 2011 Summit team which won the CIF championship. Deayon went on to play well in college for Boise State before playing for the New York Giants and now the Rams. Williams went to BYU, becoming the school’s all-time career rushing leader, before joining the Green Bay Packers and now the Lions.
