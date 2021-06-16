Ed Kearby, coordinator of athletics and physical education in the Fontana Unified School District, is retiring.
Kearby formerly was the basketball coach at Fontana High School and San Bernardino Valley College. He later became the athletic director at Summit High School before taking the job in the district office.
Kearby has kept his retirement after nearly 40 years in education quiet, but did say this on social media, “All of the coaches that have rolled along on my journey with me, please know that I love you guys … and the thousands of students and athletes that have in one way or another touched my heart, you will never be forgotten.”
----- ALSO IN THE FUSD, Kristen Braun left the AD post at Jurupa Hills High School not long ago to take an assistant principal job. Braun is the daughter of former Fontana and Kaiser football coach Dick Bruich and the sister of Citrus Valley High School football coach Kurt Bruich.
The new Jurupa Hills AD is former REV assistant football coach Chad Reed.
(John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.