Aidan Garcia pounded two doubles, drove in three runs, and scored two runs as the Fontana A.B. Miller baseball team smashed San Bernardino, 8-3, on March 8.
Nathen Sandoval went 2-for-3 and scored two runs, while Landon Herrera singled twice and scored a run.
Other hits were compiled by Deanthony Rios, David Perez, Ilya Ridge, Eyain Gutierrez, and Wilman Perez.
Sandoval earned the pitching victory, allowing no hits and no runs in four innings while striking out seven batters. Starting pitcher Andrew Guzman did not allow any earned runs in two innings of work.
Miller raised its record to 2-0 in league competition and 3-2 overall.
