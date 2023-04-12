Sofia Garcia pitched a one-hitter and struck out 11 batters as the Summit softball team shut down Carter, 8-0, on April 7.
The SkyHawks raised their record to 3-1 in league action and 11-6 overall.
Adriana Lopez went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two singles, and two runs batted in to spark Summit at the plate.
Jayleen Espinoza went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, and a run.
Alani Lopez was 3-for-4 with a triple, two singles, two runs, and two runs batted in.
Desiree Morales was 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, and one RBI.
Mariah Carter went 2-for-4 with a double, single, and two runs batted in.
Naveah McGruder had a double, single, and two runs; Arianna Munoz had two singles and a run; and Vanessa Tamayo had a single and a run.
----- IN A previous game, Summit surged past Bloomington, 18-3, as Espinoza crushed a triple, double, and single in a 3-for-3 effort. She scored three runs and had one RBI.
Christina Adams went 3-for-3 with a triple and two singles and scored four runs.
Lopez clubbed a triple and a single and drove in three runs while going 2-for-2. Tamayo was 2-for-2, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
Carter went 2-for-2, scored a run, and knocked in three runs. McGruder went 2-for-4, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
Rayann Steele slammed a double and a single, scored a run, and drove in three runs. Gwen Norcutt doubled and drove in two runs. Munoz tripled, scored two runs, and had an RBI. Alaysa Orta and Caitlyn Lopez each singled.
Jysel Guerrero was the winning pitcher.
