The start of the softball season has been very exciting for the Summit High School team.
With the score tied at 3-3, sophomore Sofia Garcia smashed a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the SkyHawks a 5-3 victory over Kaiser on April 23.
Garcia, who earlier bashed a double in the game, was also the winning pitcher as Summit raised its record to 2-0.
The SkyHawks had taken a 3-2 lead in the third inning when Jayleen Reeves singled to left field to bring home Bianca Diamond.
The score stayed that way until the top of the sixth, when Sienna Topete of Kaiser singled up the middle, driving in Kayla Perez to create the deadlock.
However, in the bottom of the inning, Reeves got the SkyHawks going with another single.
Then Garcia stepped to the plate and drove a low pitch to deep right-center field to account for the decisive runs.
"She took control of it and hit a nice shot over the fence; that was a great hit," said Summit coach William Eklund.
Garcia proceeded to retire the side in the top of the seventh to end the game.
Kaitlynn LaFleur doubled and singled and drove in a run for Summit. Madison Laurenco singled and scored a run and Cristina Lopez and Christina Adams both singled.
Eklund, who gave credit to Kaiser for being involved in a well-played game between the two local rivals, said that he is pleased that the season has begun after the long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm just happy that the girls are out here playing softball," he said.
----- IN SUMMIT'S SEASON OPENER, the SkyHawks shut down Fontana, 13-0, as Garcia and Sofia Gonzalez combined to throw a five-inning perfect game.
Garcia pitched three innings and retired nine straight batters, five of them on strikeouts. Gonzalez retired six consecutive hitters, including four on strikeouts, in her two innings of relief.
Adams, a freshman, went 3-for-3 at the plate, scoring three runs and driving in two runs.
Aaliyah Arratia and LaFleur both tripled and singled and knocked in two runs while going 2-for-2. Lopez and Diamond both doubled and singled and drove in two runs. Laylonie Gandara had a double and an RBI, Garcia had a single and an RBI, and Analisa Gonzalez, Desiree Morales, and Jaslyn Sanchez each singled and scored a run.
