The old saying “Defense wins games” is ringing particularly true at Summit High School.
Thanks to a superb defensive effort, the SkyHawks were able to stop the Jurupa Hills Spartans, 14-6, in a tough duel between two strong local football teams on Oct. 8.
Summit raised its record to 5-2 by logging its third straight victory, while the Jurupa Hills team saw its record dip to 5-2.
The first quarter of the game was played entirely in the Spartans’ end of the field. The SkyHawks threatened to score but were stopped because of an interception by Jordan Napier of Jurupa Hills.
In the second period, Summit pinned the Spartans deep in their own territory thanks to a sack by Tavake Tuikolovatu.
After a punt, Summit took over on the Jurupa Hills 44-yard line, and on the first play, De’Marri Owens blasted through the middle and went in for a touchdown. Javier Chavez kicked the PAT, giving Summit a 7-0 lead.
The score stayed that way until early in the fourth quarter, when Aaron Muniz of Jurupa Hills intercepted a Summit pass to give his squad great field position.
The Spartans drove in for a touchdown on a 5-yard run around the left side by quarterback Marquis Roby, pulling within 7-6. However, the extra point kick was no good, and so the SkyHawks held on to a slim lead.
Right after that, Summit’s offense came right back with its best drive of the night. The running of Sitani Mikaele accounted for big gains for the SkyHawks during the march, and his 8-yard touchdown provided the final TD with 2:25 remaining.
Jurupa Hills had one last chance, but the Spartans lost the ball on downs.
The SkyHawks, who are scheduled to travel to Grand Terrace on Friday, Oct. 15, have been very impressive defensively against their last three opponents. They shut out local rival Kaiser, 47-0, on Oct. 1 and throttled Murrieta Mesa, 45-7, the week before.
