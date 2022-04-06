The Summit High School baseball team pushed across a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to obtain a 1-0 victory over local rival Jurupa Hills in a superb pitching duel on April 2.
Isaac Castanon’s clutch single drove in Samuel Lopez with the lone run for the SkyHawks.
Lopez went 3-for-3 with a double and two singles in the game, while Bruce Caropreso collected a double and a single.
Jacob Velazquez pitched a great game for Summit, striking out nine batters.
For Jurupa Hills, Owen Oates doubled, Alejandro Rangel singled twice, and Norberto Toscano and Daniel Inzunza both singled once.
