Many Bloomington residents, including lots of Little League players, are excited about renovations that will be made to Kessler Park.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Aug. 11 for the revitalization project at the park, which is located at 18401 Jurupa Avenue. Construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.
The enhancements include a 1,383-square-foot layout, decorative shade improvements, modern restrooms, a refurbished snack bar, and state-of-the-art, vandalism-resistant exterior lighting, said 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.
"We are making impactful strides in our park — from the enhanced snack bar to support our local Little League families, to the new WiFi connection ensuring every Bloomington resident has access to the internet," Baca, Jr. said. "It's a step toward creating a more connected community."
When funds from the American Rescue Plan Act became available, Baca, Jr. strongly advocated for utilizing these resources to integrate WiFi across county parks. "This development is a milestone Bloomington can truly take pride in," he said.
"I want to thank the support and effort that is put into this community,” said Tony Carrasco, vice president of Bloomington Little League, during the ceremony. “I’ve been here coaching for 10 years, and as a dad and as a coach, I'm really excited to see the changes that are going on in this community and the commitment that Joe Baca, Jr. and the county have made to this park."
The park is operated by the Bloomington Recreation and Park District.
