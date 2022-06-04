At the start, Luis Gutierrez wasn’t sure how the Fontana Days Run would turn out.
“This is my first time running this race, so I didn’t know what to expect,” he said, adding with a smile: “I didn’t know where the finish line was; I was trying to look for it.”
He certainly found it — far faster than any other participant in the 5K event.
Gutierrez, a 28-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, breezed to the first-place overall finish in the 3.1-mile race on June 4 with a time of 13:56.17.
“I knew it was going to be a fast start, so I took it from there,” he said.
The great weather was beneficial, he said.
“It was not hot, not cold — just perfect,” he said.
Two residents of Highlands Ranch, Colorado were the second and third place finishers in the 5K. Charlie Geisler, 18, crossed the line with a time of 15:44.11 and Benjamin Heisler, 22, followed in 15:50.92.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.