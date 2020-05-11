Henry Jauregui has been named one of Jurupa Hills High School's Ken Hubbs Outstanding Student Athlete Award recipients.
The award recognizes students who overcame adversity, served the community, were persistent and inspiring, and excelled in the classroom.
Jauregui is a four-year letterman and three-year all-league player on Jurupa Hills' championship baseball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.