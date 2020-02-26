Victor Hernandez went 3-for-5 to help lead the Fontana High School baseball team to a 13-1 win over Rancho Christian on Feb.20.
Hernandez slugged a triple and two singles, scored two runs, and drove in five runs for the Steelers.
Christian Burgarin pounded a double and single, scored three runs, and drove in two runs.
Phillip Olguin bashed two singles and scored three runs, while Calvin Burnach clobbered a double, scored a run, and knocked in three runs.
Anthony Silva, Izael Hernandez, Jesse Chanon, and Fabian Rodriguez all singled.
Angel Cano was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits in five innings.
