Diego Herrera pitched six strong innings, allowing five hits and striking out six batters, as the Jurupa Hills baseball team routed Rialto, 8-0, on April 5.
Norberto Toscano led the Spartans’ offense by smashing two doubles and a single. He scored two runs and drove in two runs.
Daniel Inzunza hammered two doubles, scored one run, and drove in two runs.
Andrew Aldaz pounded a double and a single and scored a run. Alonzo Rangel contributed two singles and an RBI.
Alejandro Rangel and Isaac Amador each had a single, run, and RBI, while Owen Oates had a single and an RBI. Isaac Luna and Christian Ramirez both singled and scored a run.
