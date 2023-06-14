The 2022-23 sports year for prep athletes in Fontana has come to an end, and the sports teams can look back at the many accomplishments which were achieved over the past 10 months.
The local high schools provided lots of exciting moments for the fans, and some of those highlights were provided by Bryan Calderon, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the Summit football team.
During the school’s graduation ceremony last month, Calderon said his senior year at Summit was “fantastic — an experience I’ll never forget.”
Now Calderon will be heading to the University of Arizona, where he wants to major in nursing (and hopefully play football).
In team competition, a big story of the sports year at Summit was the success of the volleyball squads. The Summit girls’ volleyball team captured its fourth straight league championship, while the boys’ unit obtained the league crown despite having a very young roster. In addition, the SkyHawks were No. 1 in boys’ swimming and track.
----- MANY OTHER TEAMS from Fontana also earned championships.
• Fontana High School had a great year with six league titles. The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams each tied for top honors in league action, while the boys’ and girls’ water polo teams continued to be dominant, each going undefeated in league play. The Steelers also finished No. 1 in boys’ volleyball and girls’ wrestling.
• Kaiser High School racked up another splendid baseball season, winning the league title and continuing its long tradition of excellence on the diamond. The Cats also sparkled in girls’ basketball, tying Fohi for the top spot.
• Fontana A.B. Miller’s boys’ soccer team went unbeaten in the league and then advanced far in the CIF playoffs. The Rebels’ baseball group tied for the league title, and the boys’ volleyball and track teams also earned top honors.
• Jurupa Hills was very strong in both football and boys’ basketball, claiming championships in both sports. The Spartans also triumphed in boys’ tennis, girls’ soccer, and track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.