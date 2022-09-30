Local fans had a chance to watch some exciting National Hockey League competition at Toyota Arena on Sept. 28.
The Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks played an exhibition game in the Empire Classic, which was won by the Sharks, 3-1.
The game was a prelude to the upcoming 2022-23 season for the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate.
Opening night for the Reign at Toyota Arena will be Friday, Oct. 14 against the Abbotsford Canucks.
Right after that, the Reign players will face Bakersfield on Sunday, Oct. 16 and Henderson on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on their home ice.
For tickets or more information, visit www.ontarioreign.com.
