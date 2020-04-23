Andrew Rodriguez is a four-year starting baseball player on the Summit High School team. He was an All-CIF catcher last year and has also been named to the all-league team several times.
"Tank," who can also be a pitcher, third baseman, and first baseman, has also been a very good student.
"Tank has received multiple recognitions and awards for his academic achievements while taking multiple AP classes," his family said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.