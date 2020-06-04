Cristian Enriquez, a senior at Summit High School, earned the SkyHawk Award for Outstanding Senior Male Athlete.
Enriquez was a four-year starter on Summit's varsity baseball team and holds many of the school's records. He was named All-CIF last year and had a great start to this year's season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.