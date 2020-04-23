Joshua Hornsby, a senior at Summit High School, has been involved in athletic activities since he was 5 years old.
He started out playing flag football and then went on to track, becoming a goal setter/achiever and competitive. He started training whenever he could and at times six to seven days a week, rain or shine, his family said.
"Joshua’s grades were OK, and he has had some bumps during his high school years, but quickly overcame them," his family said.
In his junior year, he excelled in football and he was the league champion in four events for track and field.
At the beginning of his senior year, his football career started out and ended well. He was on the starting offense and defense as well as special teams.
Then in the spring, he started very well in track, winning and breaking records in invitational track meets. He was ranked No. 2 in the state and hoped to move into No. 1. However, the next meet was cancelled due to rain, and soon due to COVID-19, all of the next meets were cancelled before the league competition could even start.
Hornsby received an academic award for his GPA of 3.5 or more and several awards in football and track and field, including the school's Ken Hubbs Award. He was offered and accepted a college scholarship and still continues to train and study.
"Well done Joshua, we are very proud of the young man you’ve become," his family said.
