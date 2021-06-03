Patrick Ragan is a graduating senior at Jurupa Hills High School who performed well in both athletics and academics.
After leading Jurupa Hills to an undefeated football season as the team's quarterback, he was named the winner of the school's Ken Hubbs Outstanding Athletic Award for 2021.
"Hard work in the classroom and on the football field earned him an academic award to attend the University of Redlands this fall and play Bulldog football," his family members said.
