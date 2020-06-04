Raeven Pugh, a senior at Summit High School, earned the SkyHawk Award for Outstanding Senior Female Athlete.
Pugh is a four-year varsity volleyball player and three-year varsity track athlete.
She was named All-League for two years in both sports and has played an integral part in Summit's student athletic training program.
