Sebastian Ramirez is a graduating senior at Kaiser High School who participated in three sports.
"Even with his challenges of being legally blind without his glasses, Sebastian has done competition cheer, track and field and football," said his family members. "Everyone knows Sebastian, he tried to encourage all his lowerclassmen to do good and be the best.
"The last two years have been hard due to COVID-19, but he is a Kaiser graduate."
