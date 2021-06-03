Serena Frias is a graduating senior at Jurupa Hills High School who performed well in both academics and athletics.
She earned a pathway cord for design, visual, and media arts.
In addition, she received an athletic scholarship to play softball at Trinidad State College in Colorado.
