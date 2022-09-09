A special professional indoor soccer game between the United States and Mexico will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
The “Battle in the Empire” will start at 6 p.m., and doors open at 5 p.m.
The event is coordinated by the Ontario Fury team, which plays its home games at the arena.
For ticket information, call (909) 457-0252 or visit www.ontariofury.com.
